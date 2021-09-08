Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.34 and a beta of -2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

