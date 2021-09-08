Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

