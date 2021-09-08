Swarthmore Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.9% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

