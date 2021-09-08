Swarthmore Group Inc. Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $43,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.63. 11,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

