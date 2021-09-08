Swarthmore Group Inc. Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.49. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,693. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

