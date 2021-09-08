Swarthmore Group Inc. Buys New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 155,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684,499. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

