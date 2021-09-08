Swarm (SWM) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $38,032.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

