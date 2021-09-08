Super Zero Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.13 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $70.71 million and $4.13 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.97 or 0.07497893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00126499 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,722,855 coins and its circulating supply is 327,399,432 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.