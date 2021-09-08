Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $46.89. 21,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,214,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

