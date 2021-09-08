Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.62.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,630 shares of company stock worth $6,771,006. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.