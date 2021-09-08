Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla stock opened at $760.80 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $753.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.15, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

