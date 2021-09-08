STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 53,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,056,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 205,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

