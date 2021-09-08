Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sigilon Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,793% compared to the typical volume of 30 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 119,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,048,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

