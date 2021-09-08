Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sigilon Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,068 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,793% compared to the typical volume of 30 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
