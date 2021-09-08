Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 326,320 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. The company has a market cap of £2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.