Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.11

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.11 and last traded at C$63.38, with a volume of 45997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.84.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,191,280.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

