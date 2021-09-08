Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SLS opened at GBX 778.69 ($10.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £762.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 732.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 673.13. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 787.40 ($10.29).

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

