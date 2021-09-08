StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.28.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

