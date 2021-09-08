STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $6.16 on Tuesday, hitting $162.68. 412,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.33 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.77.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,851 shares of company stock valued at $47,327,715 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $4,329,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $3,463,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

