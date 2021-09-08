SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.