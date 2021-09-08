Sprinklr (CXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 9,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,825. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

