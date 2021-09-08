Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00133419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00192579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.56 or 0.07202220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,503.54 or 1.00291145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.46 or 0.00742879 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

