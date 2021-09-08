Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $398.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $127,235 in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.