Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of -1.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:SPR opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

