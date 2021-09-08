Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after buying an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,376 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

GMED stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

