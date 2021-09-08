Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $302.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.