Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 110,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.