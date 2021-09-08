SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $16,657,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $78.63. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

