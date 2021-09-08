SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 208,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,024,603 shares.The stock last traded at $349.72 and had previously closed at $351.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.53 and its 200 day moving average is $340.77.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 207.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.