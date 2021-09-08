South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

