South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

