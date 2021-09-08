Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,019,182 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £23.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.69.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

