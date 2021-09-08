SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Trading Up 9.7%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 1,113,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 387,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.37.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.