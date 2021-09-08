Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,679 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.