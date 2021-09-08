Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $80,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

