Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 94,193 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,193 shares during the quarter. Hibbett Sports comprises approximately 1.9% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.53% of Hibbett Sports worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 18,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,960. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several research firms have commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

