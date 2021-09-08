Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 47,661 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,661 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.