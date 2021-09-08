Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 37,517 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $946.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.