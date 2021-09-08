Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 28,744 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,744 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. First Command Bank increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 3,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

