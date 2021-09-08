Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 26,811 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of DY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,576. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.