Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,798 shares during the period. Phibro Animal Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 387,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

