Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of GATX worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GATX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GATX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GATX by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

