Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 22,373 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Northwest Natural worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

