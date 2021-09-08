SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Down 2.4%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $673.59 and last traded at $673.59. Approximately 484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $616.18 and its 200 day moving average is $601.29.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

