Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $138-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.96 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

NYSE SMAR traded down $9.39 on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. 99,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

