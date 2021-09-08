Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $169,726,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

