Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $7.98 on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

