Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

