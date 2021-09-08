Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.
SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
