Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
