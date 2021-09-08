Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.