Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $998.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 984.96 ($12.87), with a volume of 4008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981 ($12.82).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Libertas Partners lifted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 906.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 847.25.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

