Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $998.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 984.96 ($12.87), with a volume of 4008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981 ($12.82).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Libertas Partners lifted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 906.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 847.25.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.