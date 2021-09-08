SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.31. 5,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

